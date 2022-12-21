Carols around the tree to see in Christmas in Mablethorpe

A bitterly cold Saturday afternoon, December 17, saw Big Local CCC’s Carols Around The Christmas Tree sing-a-long in Mablethorpe.
Town Crier David Summers led the proceedings, with Mablethorpe, Sutton & District Lions and Mayor Stephen Holland coming in as Santa.
Advertisement
Singing were the Women In Song Choir-Sutton on Sea, Alison Jarvis & the Mablethorpe Primary Academy School Choir, Kay Mills & Trusthorpe Fun Singers, and members of the public also braved the cold to enjoy singing along to the popular Christmas carols.
Big Local CCC spokesman Kim Parrinder said: “It was heartwarming to see you all on such a bitterly, bitterly cold afternoon.
Advertisement
"A very special thank you to Big Local CCC volunteers for all your help and support.”