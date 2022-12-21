Carols around the tree to see in Christmas in Mablethorpe

Freezing temperatures were not enough to deter the Christmas spirit of Mablethorpe.

Big Local CCC’s Carols Around The Christmas Tree sing-a-long in Mablethorpe.

A bitterly cold Saturday afternoon, December 17, saw Big Local CCC’s Carols Around The Christmas Tree sing-a-long in Mablethorpe.

Town Crier David Summers led the proceedings, with Mablethorpe, Sutton & District Lions and Mayor Stephen Holland coming in as Santa.

Singing were the Women In Song Choir-Sutton on Sea, Alison Jarvis & the Mablethorpe Primary Academy School Choir, Kay Mills & Trusthorpe Fun Singers, and members of the public also braved the cold to enjoy singing along to the popular Christmas carols.

Big Local CCC spokesman Kim Parrinder said: “It was heartwarming to see you all on such a bitterly, bitterly cold afternoon.

