Register
BREAKING

Cars left scene of four-vehicle collision

​Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information following a four-vehicle collision where two cars left the scene.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Dec 2023, 12:33 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 12:33 GMT
The A16 at Swaby. Photo: Google MapsThe A16 at Swaby. Photo: Google Maps
The A16 at Swaby. Photo: Google Maps

The collision, which happened yesterday (Sunday) on the A16 near Swaby at around 3.30pm, involved a silver BMW 3 series Coupe, a silver BMW 5 Series estate, a black Vauxhall Corsa, and a white Vauxhall Cascada.

The occupants from both BMWs left the scene, and Lincolnshire Police would like to speak with them in connection with this collision.

If you saw the vehicles involved before or after the collision, or have dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation, email Sergeant Connor Ingamells at [email protected], or call 101 quoting Incident 256 of December 10.