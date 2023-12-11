Cars left scene of four-vehicle collision

​Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information following a four-vehicle collision where two cars left the scene.

The A16 at Swaby. Photo: Google Maps

The collision, which happened yesterday (Sunday) on the A16 near Swaby at around 3.30pm, involved a silver BMW 3 series Coupe, a silver BMW 5 Series estate, a black Vauxhall Corsa, and a white Vauxhall Cascada.

The occupants from both BMWs left the scene, and Lincolnshire Police would like to speak with them in connection with this collision.

