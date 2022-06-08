Sculptor Nigel Sardeson with the memorial bench, and right, an image of Grace Brockelsby on a plinth - with the charity QR code.

The bench for Grace Brockelsby was officially opened by Grace’s mum Thea Cox and Boston Mayor, Coun Anne Dorrian, at a special tea party event at the weekend.

It was held on Sunday – the third anniversary of her death, aged just 19.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commissioned by Thea and Grace's godmother, Lisa Tague, the pair set up a GoFundMe page to raise £2,800 to pay for the bench's creation.

Grace's mum Thea Cox and Boston Mayor, Coun Anne Dorrian officially opened the bench.

Some £1,000 was also donated by Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) towards the bench, which was later approved by Boston Borough Council to be sited opposite the Skate Park.

Around 70 of Grace’s family and friends attended the event on Sunday.

Lisa Tague told us: “The bench is amazing - a work of art! It has exceeded all my expectations.”

The sculpture was hand-carved out of oak by Nigel Sardeson – and features some of the many things that Grace loved, such as travel and art - along with the words ‘bee grateful’.

Sat on the bench are Thea Cox (Grace’s mum), Tina Bradley (Grace’s nan), Nina Bradley and Jessie Williams (Grace’s aunties), and Lenny Cox, Grace’s brother.

It also incorporates information on mental health charities and a QR code which links to a special page dedicated to Grace on the charity MIND’s website.

The family hope the bench made in Grace’s memory will give comfort those who knew Grace, and offer a space to remember her by and for others to reflect and seek support should they need it.

Thea said: “We hope and anticipate that this code will enable people who may be struggling to find various local help and support that is appropriate for them.”