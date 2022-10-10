Carving up some splendid fun at Waddingworth
Families came from far and wide to collect their Halloween staples.
Redhouse farm in Waddingworth, near Woodhall Spa, opened its gates and let families, who came from across the district, to find the best pumpkins, which are available in all shapes and sizes.
There are two more opportunities to go pumpkin picking at Redhouse farm, as the pumpkin patch will be open again this Saturday and Sunday all day – with food available from local food specialists Gourmazin.
The patch will then be open every day from Saturday 22 October up until Sunday 30, and a face painter will also be available on Sunday 16 and 23.
Entry is free and wheelbarrows are provided, and you are advised to wear wellies and gloves.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/WaddingworthPYO or https://www.redhousefarmwaddingworth.co.uk/
