Carving up some splendid fun at Waddingworth

Joe Mulholland and Lucy Candlin picking their pumpkins. All photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

Redhouse farm in Waddingworth, near Woodhall Spa, opened its gates and let families, who came from across the district, to find the best pumpkins, which are available in all shapes and sizes.

There are two more opportunities to go pumpkin picking at Redhouse farm, as the pumpkin patch will be open again this Saturday and Sunday all day – with food available from local food specialists Gourmazin.

The patch will then be open every day from Saturday 22 October up until Sunday 30, and a face painter will also be available on Sunday 16 and 23.

Gemma Hurley and Sarah Lewis with dog Chipolata, of Horncastle.

Entry is free and wheelbarrows are provided, and you are advised to wear wellies and gloves.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/WaddingworthPYO or https://www.redhousefarmwaddingworth.co.uk/

L-R Rafal Jasnowski, Jordan Pietraszwski 7, Agnes Pietraszwska and Nicola Pietraszwska 11.

Stewart and Rakhee Watson with Priyanka Watson, 3.

Claire Creasey, of Woodhall Spa, with Danny Creasey 3, Mickey-Lee Creasey, 7 and Lily-Rose Creasey, 9.