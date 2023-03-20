Case of man accused of rape, false imprisonment and controlling or coercive behaviour sent to Lincoln Crown Court

​​The case of a man from Louth accused of rape and other serious offences has been sent to Lincoln Crown Court.

Boston Magistrates Court.

Kyle Coupland-Short appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (March 15) via video link from custody.

The 28-year-old faces seven charges including the rape of a woman in Woodhall Spa on Christmas Eve 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is also accused of four counts of controlling or coercive behaviour towards three women on various dates between 2016 and 2022, and a matter of false imprisonment between December 11 and 14, 2020.

A charge of criminal damage to a front door has also been laid against Coupland-Short, of The Link.