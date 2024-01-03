Cash boost for local foodbanks

More than £40,000 of government funding has been granted to the Rasen and Caistor area to help local foodbanks continue their vital work.

Local foodbanks have been boosted by £40,000 of government funding

​Both Market Rasen's New Life Church Centre and Caistor Foodbank have received the financial boost from the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund.

Caistor Foodbank has been granted £24,335, while the New Life Centre will receive £20,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open seven days a week, the New Life Centre currently runs a food bank on four mornings a week, a Night Light Café, a Youth Club and are open as a Warm Space on a further two mornings, as well as being a venue for more than 25 local organisations.

New Life Church Leader, Mike May said: “The £20k grant willreally help the church sustain and develop our work in the community throughout the winter of 2024.

"Our overheads have increased substantially, but we are privileged to be part of something that can help alleviate hardship and promote social interaction.”

Whilst the centre is largely run by a team of volunteers, they have been able to appoint a full time Church Centre and Food Bank Coordinator, Martin Forsythe, since last September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin can be contacted on 01673 849941 on weekdays at the New Life Church Centre in the town’s Serpentine Street.

Both centres continue to see increased demand for their services, however they have both also seen incredible generosity from their local communities.

Market Rasen New Life Foodbank receives regular donations through customers at the town’s Tesco store, while Caistor Foodbank benefits from donations at Lincolnshire Co-op’s Caistor store. Caistor Food bank is also currently one of the Co-op’s Community Champions, for the period which runs until March 2.

The Caistor foodbank, which operates out of the town’s Methodist Church, regularly updates their Facebook page with the donations received and volunteers were delighted to be able to help many people this festive season.

Advertisement

Advertisement