Catwalk capers for teen from Spilsby eyeing crown

Maisie Rich is a finalist in the Junior Miss Teen British Isles 2022 Model Competition.

Miss Junior Teen Lincolnshire Maisie Rich was judged second place runner-up – an amazing achievement for the the youngest participant in the 13 to 16-year-old category.

The winner took away £1,000 and a host of other prizes but Maisie was amongst the top five walking away with an armful of goodies, including flowers, a special sash, a portfolio consisting of two shoots throughout the year and a day out at a filming and selfie studio.

The competition is held every year in Chester and just 30 girls were chosen to be in the final.

However for Maisie – whose hobbies are singing, dancing and photography – entering was by chance as she was contacted via social media and asked to apply.

Her mum Amber Rivers-Scott says the whole experience has inspired her to carry on.

At the final she was up against finalists from across the British Isles including Ireland, Scotland, Wales as well as England.

She took part part in a catwalk show in front of the judges and audience.

Previous winners have gone on to be signed by top modelling agencies, taken part in major TV shows and even appeared in a Bollywood film.

Amber said: “Her mum and dad are very proud of Maisie as she is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside.