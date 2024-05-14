Cause of pub fire identified
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to The Cross Keys at Grasby at around 2pm yesterday (Monday May 13), where there was a fire in the flat above the pub in Brigg Road.
Initially, five appliances attended, along with the Aerial Ladder Platform. This was later scaled down to two appliances.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a main jet and two hose reels to extinguish the fire, that resulted in damage to the whole of the roof and 40 per cent of the flat.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “Following a fire investigation, this was determined to be an accidental fire, caused by electrical dead short on the cable of a washing machine.”