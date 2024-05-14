Cause of pub fire identified

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 14th May 2024, 10:53 BST
The fire has destroyed the whole of the roof and 40 per cent of the flat. Image: Dianne TuckettThe fire has destroyed the whole of the roof and 40 per cent of the flat. Image: Dianne Tuckett
The fire has destroyed the whole of the roof and 40 per cent of the flat. Image: Dianne Tuckett
An electrical fault has been identified as the cause of a fire that has destroyed the roof of a village pub.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to The Cross Keys at Grasby at around 2pm yesterday (Monday May 13), where there was a fire in the flat above the pub in Brigg Road.

Initially, five appliances attended, along with the Aerial Ladder Platform. This was later scaled down to two appliances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a main jet and two hose reels to extinguish the fire, that resulted in damage to the whole of the roof and 40 per cent of the flat.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “Following a fire investigation, this was determined to be an accidental fire, caused by electrical dead short on the cable of a washing machine.”