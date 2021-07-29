Caution for ‘significant milestone’ as normality returns

Coun Owen Bierley, Leader of West Lindsey District Council

Indeed, I know for many the removal of most legal restrictions is a significant milestone – particularly for many businesses who have been severely restricted for many, many months.

Though of course, I welcome the return of some normality to the district, we must urge caution.

Cases are rising – as of Friday July 16, the infection rate in our area stood at 258.2 per 100,000, and we are rapidly closing in week-by-week on the national average which currently stands at 328.9 per 100,000. As we have heard in great detail, those statistics are only expected to go higher.

That is why we must continue to urge a collective sense of responsibility around the district, despite the loosening of legal restrictions.

That is why Lateral Flow Tests continue to be made easily available in Market Rasen and Gainsborough, and that is why also, we continue to push vaccinations and the importance of double-vaccinations.

It is still highly encouraged – for businesses and residents – that face masks continue to be worn in indoor settings, even without legal guidance.

I deeply urge everybody to respect individual choices on this matter, and everyone continues to contribute where they can in an effort to protect the most vulnerable in our society.

Away – as much as we can – from Covid-19 news, the consultation period for the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan is now live – and will be over a period of eight weeks.

As chairman of the Central Lincolnshire Joint Strategic Planning Committee, it gives me great pride to see the draft plan – produced jointly alongside the City of Lincoln and North Kesteven – come together to help plan for the future of our communities, including by planning forward for a healthy, vibrant and sustainable carbon-net-zero future within the City of Lincoln, West Lindsey and North Kesteven.

Residents partners and businesses are very much welcomed and encouraged to give their feedback on these plans and help us to create the way forward that works for all.

Finally, I very much welcomed the return of some really exciting events this summer.

First, we had the Merrye Olde Market take place in Gainsborough town centre, officially launching the start of the Townscape Heritage Initiative project in the area.

Following this, we had the return of live shows to Trinity Arts Centre, the one-year anniversary of Market Rasen Leisure Centre, the re-opening of Gainsborough Old Hall, and I was delighted to attend in-person the “Flight of the Separatists,” event, marking 400 years of the Mayflower story. It was a delightfully sunny day and I met many, many happy faces.

Finally, and most recently, I attended the marking of 100-years of the Royal British Legion charity in Gainsborough. Along with Coun Panter, Coun Milne and Coun Rainsforth, I was privileged to watch the official dedication of a new standard to mark the occasion.