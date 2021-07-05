CCTV cameras in Gainsborough are getting an upgrade to help keep people safe

The bid, in collaboration with Lincolnshire Police and West Lindsey District Council, was one of the projects chosen to receive funding from the Government’s Safer Streets Fund last year.

The project includes linking the cameras to a server which will allow officers to search recorded footage using search terms such as gender, age group or even clothing description.

The system will also be able to search for vehicles by number plate, manufacturer or colour which will save hundreds of hours of office times when carrying out an investigation into a crime or a missing person.

Grant White, CounOwen Bierley, Ian Knowles, Coun Trevor Young, Barry Rook, Marc Jones and Inspector Gary Brockie

Work has already started on upgrading cameras at 18 different locations with live streaming and the Artificial Intelligence features available by the summer.

In addition new columns will be installed at 15 new locations to house 54 new cameras later this year.

Within the first few days of having increased coverage the CCTV has been used to monitor a number of incidents including public disorder and provided evidence in a drug investigation.

The project also includes the appointment of a Safer Streets Community Development Project Officer who will partner with West Lindsey Voluntary Centre Services to help develop civic pride and grass roots crime prevention.

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones, said: “I am delighted that work has begun on this project and it is already making an impact in keeping the streets safer. It is another strong example of how Lincolnshire is deploying cutting edge technology to fight crime and protect residents and businesses from harm.”

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Owen Bierley, said: “This funding was awarded as part of a competitive process and it is a huge triumph for the county that we have been successful in receiving this government funding – I take my hat off to PCC Marc Jones, who led the bid from start to finish.