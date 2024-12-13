CCTV cameras to stop bad parking outside schools, including Gainborough, have been welcomed

​Councillors have backed plans for CCTV cameras outside schools with the worst parking, including Queen Elizabeth’s High School in Gainsborough, saying ‘children’s safety has got to come first’.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Elizabeth’s High School in Gainsborough is among ten schools identified with the highest number of parking fines.

The cameras would allow operators to monitor in real time the ‘keep clear’ zones with zigzag markings, where traffic is banned from stopping, waiting or parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincolnshire County Council says the scheme could be expanded to more schools in future if funding permits.

Gainsborough's Queen Elizabeth's High School

The first cameras are expected to be installed around April if final approval is given by Coun Richard Davies, the portfolio holder for Highways and Transport.

The council’s Highways and Transport committee on Monday, December 9, unanimously backed the plans, with members saying parking outside schools is one of the biggest sources of complaints.

Coun Kevin Clarke (Lab) said: “I fully support this – the safety of children has got to come first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council has done a lot of things to try and improve this over the years. When wardens are there, cars park properly, but, when they’re not, they have free reign again.

“Cameras should lead to ongoing improvement.”

There were 18 parking fines issued at Queen Elizabeth’s High School on Morton Terrace, Gainsborough, between February 20, and October 8, 2024.