A CCTV image has been released by British Transport Police detectives investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred on a train from Grantham to Skegness last month.

Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him.

The incident happened at around 3.30 pm on Monday, August 21.

It is alleged that a 17-year-old girl who was travelling to Skegness on the train from Grantham, was approached by a man who asked the girl inappropriate questions before sexually assaulting her.

Detectives have released this CCTV image of a man they like to speak to in connection with the incident, as they believe he may have information that could help with their investigation.

If anyone recognises the man they are asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 514 of 21 August.