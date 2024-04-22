Celeb football match and music festival in aid of Serendipity Foundation

Daniel Soloman, Jamie Wadlow, Paul Hugill, Thomas Sanders, and (front) Keira and Chloe Wadlow. Photo: Mick Fox

​Jamie Wadlow is organising the Serendipity Festival, planned for the August bank holiday weekend, in aid of the Serendipity Foundation, run by Paul Hugill MBE.

The Foundation is a merger of the Serendipity Initiative, which sees opportunities at the Priory Hotel for those who have otherwise been overlooked, including those with mental health struggles, learning difficulties, and criminal convictions, with the Neighbour's Kitchen, which was launched during the first coronavirus lockdown and provide thousands of meals to vulnerable people in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And this charitable and community-centred kindness is something that Jamie is thankful for, as he and his two children were homeless themselves only a few years ago.

"I went through a rough patch where we were homeless and relying on donated meals for four months, like the Serendipity offers,” Jamie said, “When I heard about what the Foundation does I really wanted to help.

"Paul is just the nicest guy I ever met and what he does in the community and to help those around him is amazing.”

That’s how Jamie, who has organised fundraisers like this one before including raising £11,000 for local lad Roman in 2021, came to plan the Serendipity Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s ended up being bigger than I thought it would be,” Jamie said, “It started off as a charity football match, but then it’s grown and grown as I brought in food vendors and then music acts – I couldn’t help myself!”

There will be a charity football match with an array of soap and sport stars taking part held during the event, set to take place on Sunday August 25 at the London Road Pavilion in Louth, with the line-up set to be announced nearer the time.

There will also be live music from local artists including Brad and Jim, The Collective Band, Under The Covers, and even rising star Lois Winstone, as well as stalls from local businesses and fairground rides, a bouncy castle, face painting, and much more.

“I’m really hoping to raise as much s possible, as it’s such a personal thing to me and all other people in that situation,” Jamie said.