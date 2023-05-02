Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
1 hour ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
1 hour ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
3 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death

Celebrate the King's Coronation in Gainsborough

There is lots going on in Gainsborough to celebrate the King's Coronation on Saturday, May 6.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:42 BST

The team at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough is hosting a royally good warm up event on Friday, May 5, ensuring shoppers and families are fully in the spirit.

The royal warm up event will begin at midday and last until 5pm allowing visitors of all ages to take part in the fun and games that are planned.

Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager for Marshall’s Yard, said: “The Union Jack flags are flying, the bunting is hung and we are all really looking forward to celebrating this occasion on the Yard, starting with a very special warm up event this Friday.”

Most Popular
Marshall's Yard beadle, Danny GainsMarshall's Yard beadle, Danny Gains
Marshall's Yard beadle, Danny Gains

The Yard will be hosting live music throughout the day in the centre’s piazza area. There will be performances from talented violinist, Alexandra, the energetic Rock Choir and local vocalist, Ellie James.

Free family activities will be running from 2pm with a coronation themed crown making station and traditional lawn games, including croquet and Quoits.

Children can also enjoy free face painting and a tasty after school sweet treat from Flippin’ Crepes who will be dishing up delicious pancakes with both sweet and savoury fillings.

Melissa said: “Youngsters can join us after school and create their special royal crowns to take home for the main event the following day.

“And our Friday shoppers will not be disappointed when their trip is made extra special with all of the lovely live music we have planned.”

Many of the Yard’s stores are selling coronation themed party staples getting the local community ready for their celebrations.

The centre remains open on Saturday and on the bank holiday Monday, but with some adjustments to opening times.

For more information visit www.marshallsyard.co.uk.

And there is a Party in the Park on Saturday, May 6, at the Marshall’s Sports Field on Middlefield Lane, Gainsborough, from 11am.

There will be a 21 gun salute by the deputy Lord Lieutenant at midday as well as rides, bouncy castles, alpaca’s, a bungee run, a live streaming of the Coronation, refreshments, live tribute acts, ending with a firework display at 9pm.

Related topics:CoronationYoungsters