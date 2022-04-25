Celebrate your local good citizens

Lincolnshire County Council.

This is your opportunity to have your local unsung heroes recognised for their selfless actions and achievements.

The county council wants to hear your nominations of individuals, pairs and groups who make a real difference to your community. Closing date is Friday May 6. Nominate at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk.

Leader Coun Martin Hill said: “It’s been a tough time for all of us, and volunteers have played an integral role in supporting our communities during the pandemic.

“Many of us will have experienced their selfless activities or seen the positive impact that they have had, including ensuring that our most vulnerable people have received the support they need.

“There are others who, despite the challenges of the last two years, have worked tirelessly to keep community organisations going, raised funds for charity, organised events and carried on supporting good causes.”

They are looking for Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year (aged 21 or below), Community Group of the Year and Couple/Pair of the Year.