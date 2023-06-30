​Celebrating community champions at Market Rasen Racecourse

Community Race Day at Market Rasen Racecourse on Sunday July 9. Inset: Racecourse general manager Jack Pryor. Photo: Market Rasen Racecourse

The day will see a return of the prestigious local Community & Business Awards, showcasing the pinnacle of excellence in the community, including a Business of the Year Award and a Market Rasen Good Egg award. There are ten awards in total, all with fantastic prizes to be won – including a hospitality box at the racecourse for 10 people.

Town Mayor Coun Stephen Bunney said: “I am very much looking forward to Market Rasen Community Race Day on Sunday July 9.

"The awards are a marvellous opportunity to recognise local people, community groups and local business and all that they do to support Market Rasen and the area.

“During the afternoon, there will be a series of memorial races providing us with the opportunity to celebrate the lives, achievements, and inspiration of those who are sadly no longer with us.”

One of the races will be in memory of former town mayor John Matthews.

While the event is sponsored by the town council, Coun Bunney is keen to point out there is no actual cost to the council, with sponsorship coming from people who wish to remain anonymous.

The racecourse has also worked with local schools to plan an array of exciting competitions, with young talents invited to showcase their remarkable skills in creative writing, photography and drawing to compete for some great prizes, including stationery sets and vouchers.

For all the baking enthusiasts, there will be a bake-off competition running, with more details available on request from the racecourse.

Jack Pryor, General Manager of Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the awards once again, and celebrating all the great work that the remarkable people of Lincolnshire do.

“There is something for all the family to enjoy, as along with the awards and great racing, there will be a superb variety of entertainment for children of all ages, including inflatables, soft play and live music.”

