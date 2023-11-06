Register
Celebrating the hard work of businesses in West Lindsey

Businesses in West Lindsey were visited by members of the district council to recognise their hard work and dedication to tourism.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 6th Nov 2023, 15:33 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 15:33 GMT
Members of West Lindsey District Council visited businesses around the district, including Williamsons Farm ShopMembers of West Lindsey District Council visited businesses around the district, including Williamsons Farm Shop
Members of West Lindsey District Council visited businesses around the district, including Williamsons Farm Shop

Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Stephen Bunney, was joined by the deputy leader of the council, Coun Lesley Rollings, along with other ward councillors for two days of business visits.

Visiting eight businesses in total, the purpose of the excursion was to see how West Lindsey businesses are contributing to a thriving visitor economy.

Businesses visited included Williamsons Farm Shop, just outside of Gainsborough; Blyton Ice Cream; RAF Ingham Heritage Centre; Rand Farm Park; Seven Districts Coffee House and Roastery, near Welton; Hemswell Antiques Centre; Bardney Manor Walled Gardens and Bardney Heritage Centre.

Coun Bunney, chairman of the council, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to visit a wide range of business across West Lindsey.

“Every single one of them has worked hard and it’s important to recognise their determination in wanting to give something back to the community.

“I took away useful information and ideas from all of the visits which will defiantly be of use in setting policy and decision making.

“I look forward to visiting them again and other businesses across the district.”

Williamson’s Farm is a family run business that has developed over generations, starting with John Williamson in 1880.

Running the farm now is Craig Williamson who is the fifth generation, alongside his family; Sally Williamson, Charlotte Williamson, Ben Williamson, Brian Miles and Gina Hill.

Craig took on the farm in the 1990’s where he started selling potatoes which has now expanded into the shop today. On site they also have goats, chickens, sheep and alpacas.

And open since 1985, Blyton Ice Cream is known for their classic vanilla but have more than 65 homemade flavours which is all still made on the original farm site.

Coun Rollings, deputy leader of the council, said: “I would like to congratulate the success of both Williamsons Farm and Blyton Ice Cream.

“It’s wonderful to see businesses in West Lindsey doing well and giving back to the community.”

