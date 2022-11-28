Celebrating the success of teams working in NHS community services in Lincolnshire

The outstanding teams and individuals working in NHS community services in Lincolnshire have been recognised for their dedication at this year's Celebrating Success Awards.

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) is proud of its staff and volunteers, whose dedication and commitment to delivering outstanding care makes a huge difference in the communities we serve.

The organisation recognises and commends these achievements through the Celebrating Success Awards.

Advertisement

A record 187 entries were received for teams, individuals and volunteers from across Lincolnshire for the ten categories.

The winner's at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust's Celebrating Success Awards

Advertisement

Elaine Baylis, LCHS chair, said: "It is always a great pleasure to be involved in these awards and this year’s ceremony was extra special as we were finally able to celebrate at a face-to-face event.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and this year's ceremony, as always, was clear evidence of how many teams, individuals and volunteers embody the LCHS Way and our values in their work.

Advertisement

“Celebrating Success is a wonderful opportunity for us to reflect and to recognise some of those teams, individuals and volunteers who are making a real difference to our patients every day.

“Thank you to our sponsors and the staff who helped make it a truly inspiring and memorable occasion."

Advertisement

Winners included Jasmine Day and Adam Hunt, digital health, who won the Patient Involvement and Experience Award, David Rimmington, child health, won the Inclusion, Equality and Diversity category, Bethany Searle and Rachel Stewart, therapy services, won the Innovation Award, Julie O'Rourke, urgent community response, won the Leader Award, Frances Prescott, urgent care, won Clinical Unsung Hero, Steve Jackson, urgent care, won Non-Clinical Unsung Hero, Lincolnshire Post-Covid Rehabilitation Service, won Team of the Year Clinical, Volunteering Services, won Team of the Year Non-Clinical, Isabel Stroubos and Jayne Curtis, won Volunteer of the Year, The Butterfly Hospice Trust nursing team, collaborative community care, won the People’s Award, which is voted for by the public, carers, patients and families, and Jayne Ashby, urgent care, won the Chair’s Award.