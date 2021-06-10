Celebrating vintage vinyls at Lindsey Lodge

Lindsey Lodge Bookshop volunteers Vivienne (left) and Mercedes (left) are pictured getting ready for Record Store Day

Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare’s Bookshop at 288 Ashby High Street in Scunthorpe, is renowned for its fantastic selection of books, but also stocks a wide variety of pre-loved vinyl records, as well as CDs and DVDs.

Lindsey Lodge senior manager for retail and marketing Jenny Baynham said: “Our Bookshop is full of lots of hidden gems from all artists, genres and eras, so it’s perfect for anyone out there wishing to build up their collection of vinyl, and Record Store Day is a great way to celebrate music!

“We’re supporting more people than ever in our 29-year history at Lindsey Lodge and our shops play a big part in raising our much-needed funds, so please come along and give us your support.”

A handpicked selection of pre-loved records will be available to peruse and purchase to celebrate Record Store Day on Saturday.

The Bookshop is open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am until 4pm.