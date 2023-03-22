Register
Celebrating Woodhall Spa war memorial's 100th year

Community groups gathered in their dozens to mark a special centenary celebration.

By Rachel Armitage2
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT
Rainbows, Brownies, and Guides were among the community groups at the war memorial ceremony. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography
Woodhall Spa Parish Council commemorated 100 years of the village war memorial on Saturday, March 18, on Stixwould Road with a special re-dedication ceremony.

The village war memorial stands at the corner of the old St Andrews Churchyard in the village, and was originally put in place and consecrated on March 18, 1923, bearing the names of the village fallen from the World War One.

The memorial was commissioned by Mrs Mary Trotter, of Iddesleigh Road, was unveiled by Captain S.V. Hotchkin, M.C.

Bugler John Barker.
Joann Greer, Proper Officer and Responsible Finance Officer for Woodhall Spa Parish Council, explained:

“The village war memorial was originally put in place and consecrated in 1923, the Parish Council maintain the memorial and ensure it is kept in the best possible condition.

“Woodhall Spa Parish Council wanted to commemorate the fact that the war memorial has indeed been a focal point of the village for 100 years and decided a re-dedication event was most appropriate”

The service, conducted by Father Joseph Snelling, was well attended with many members of the public and several community groups attending, including Woodhall Spa’s Guides, Brownies, and Scout groups, St Andrew’s Primary School, the Royal British Legion, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Royal Air Force.

The ceremony at the Woodhall Spa war memorial.
Each group then laid a wreath at the memorial.

Father Joseph Snelling and representatives of Woodhall Spa's community groups.
RAF representatives attended the service.
Woodhall Spa's war memorial.
Rainbows and Brownies at the re-dedication service.
David Mullenger, Woodhall Spa RBL president, speaks at the service.
Community groups