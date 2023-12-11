Celebration events will mark historic anniversary of Boston's role in shaping America

A special event is planned for Boston on the weekend to commemorate a milestone in the town’s historic connection with America.

A special Boston Tea Party event is being planned for the town on December 16. Photo: Alan Ball.

On Saturday, December 16, a series of events will be held in the town to honour the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party - a pivotal moment that forever shaped the course of American history.

The commemorative activities are set to unfold in various locations, promising what organisers call “a day filled with educational and entertaining experiences”.

The celebration kicks off at 11am, with activities planned in Boston Guildhall, the Stump and the Market Place (weather permitting). The venues involved, working in partnership with Transported Art, have created the day’s activities and events.

The town is set to come alive with a display of Lanterns and ‘arTEA activiTEAs’ at The Stump from 10.30am-1.45pm. Plus, starting from the Stump, is a free trail through the town for locals and visitors to explore. Redcoats Re-enactors will add a touch of historical authenticity to the festivities, offering a glimpse into the past.

Coun Sarah Sharpe, Portfolio Holder for Culture for Boston Borough Council, said: “I'm thrilled to see Boston embracing its rich history with the commemoration of the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. This event not only offers a fascinating journey into our town's pivotal role in American history but also provides a unique opportunity for our community to come together.

“The 'Talk & Tea' event at Boston Guildhall, coupled with tea-themed arts activities, reflects our commitment to both education and enjoyment. Let's celebrate our heritage and create lasting memories on this historic occasion.”

