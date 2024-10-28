​Celebration in Gainsborough to mark 50 years of West Lindsey District Council

​Dignitaries gathered outside the Guildhall for a special flag raising to mark 50 years of the council

A celebration was held in Gainsborough to celebrate 50 years of West Lindsey District Council.

The event at the United Reform Church was a momentous occasion to reflect on half a century of achievements and dedicated service to the community.

The service was led by Reverend David Cotton, Chairman’s Chaplain who reflected on the work of the council and its contributions to the well-being of the district. The service provided a platform to honour the council’s rich history and its significant milestones.

Readings were presented during the service from the chairman of the council, Coun Stephen Bunney, chief executive Ian Knowles and former chair and councillor, Jessie Milne.

One of the highlights of the celebration was the unveiling of a new flag, designed by the winner of the council’s flag design competition. The flag was raised outside of the Guildhall watched by all those that attended the service, including civic dignitaries from across Lincolnshire, Coun Trevor Young, leader of the council, Coun Lesley Rollings, deputy leader, Gainsborough’ s MP Sir Edward Leigh and many more.

A special thank you went to Howard Priestley for designing the commemorative 50th Anniversary flag, and to everyone that took part, including Ava Parker who designed a brightly coloured design which was used for commemorative bunting.

Attendees were invited back to the Guildhall to share fond memories of West Lindsey.

Coun Bunney said: “As we celebrate our Golden anniversary, marking 50 years since the formation of our council in 1974, we reflect on our journey of growth, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our community.

“Over the decades, the council has evolved and adapted to meet the needs of our residents, always striving to enhance the quality of life for everyone in our district.

“Our community has always been at the heart of our mission, and we have seen events which have demonstrated the strength and spirit of our community.

“As we look forward, we will continue to innovate, collaborate, and adapt, ensuring that our community thrives for generations to come.”