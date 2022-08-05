Celebration of Life to remember those lost during the Covid-19 pandemic

Coun Lewis Strange, and former councillors, Coun Reg Shore and Coun Malcolm Parish, sadly passed away during the Covid lockdowns.

Invites were sent out to local communities and Parish Councils across the district, to offer the chance to honour and remember those lost, and to reflect on the challenges experienced by all throughout the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Angela Lawrence, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic had such a significant impact on all of our lives and where we still mourn with those who lost loved ones, we came together to also recognise the strength of our district and how communities came together to help and support one another through such difficult times.

A Celebration of Life service was held to commemorate the lives of those who died during the Covid-19 pandemic

“Throughout the past couple of years, there has undoubtedly been significant loss within our district, alongside the stories of community spirit.

"As a council, we were saddened by the loss of Coun Lewis Strange, a serving councillor at the time of his passing, and two of our former longstanding councillors here at West Lindsey, Coun Reg Shore and Coun Malcolm Parish.

“Like all families, communities, organisations, we weren’t able to honour them as we would have chosen, and so we came together to remember and celebrate their lives, as well as reflect on those lost through the pandemic.”

Ian Knowles, chief executive of West Lindsey District Council, said: “For our country, our district, for each of us personally, life has changed in ways that would have been inconceivable even just three years ago.

“And in the midst of these times, we have all suffered loss.

"Where we haven’t been able to grieve, or celebrate our loved ones as we would have wanted, we hold dear our memories of them, and cherish the time we had together.