Celebration of unique partnership between NHS and Armed Forces in Lincolnshire

An overhead photograph of the attendees at the second Armed Forces & NHS Lincolnshire Symposium, RAF College, RAF Cranwell, Tuesday 3 June 2025 (Credit: Andrew Wheeler, Photography and Media Services, Royal Air Force College Cranwell).

A unique partnership between the NHS in Lincolnshire and its Armed Forces counterparts was highlighted at a recent event held at RAF College, RAF Cranwell.

The event – Armed Forces & NHS Lincolnshire Symposium – took place earlier this month and was the second such annual event held at RAF Cranwell.

Around 60 representatives from the NHS and the Armed Forces had the opportunity to listen to a number of keynote speakers and review progress over the previous year since the event was first held in June 2024.

The symposium provided a showcase of the work being undertaken between the NHS, specifically primary care (GPs, pharmacists, dentists etc), in partnership with voluntary sector partners in the county, and their Armed Forces counterparts, with a focus on what is working well and what can be improved in the future.

Keynote speakers included Dr (Colonel Retd) Jonathan Leach OBE, and Sue Liburd MBE, both of whom highlighted the partnership between the NHS and the Armed Forces in Lincolnshire as one that is increasingly allowing the NHS to do more for serving and former Armed Forces personnel in the county.

As well as this, the partnership between the two organisations is also working to do more to support the families of personnel, with one of the key areas highlighted being a need to improve links between Defence Medical Services and GP practices in the county.

Another area highlighted by the symposium that the partnership will address is improving the transition for those leaving the Armed Forces, which needs to be supported by better information on the services available to them as personnel switch from being under the care of Defence Medical Services to the GP practices located around the county.

“I was delighted we were able to follow-up last year’s inaugural event with another to showcase the work the NHS and the Armed Forces are doing together in Lincolnshire for the benefit of both serving and former personnel. I am very grateful to Gp Captain Elaine Rutland for co-sponsoring this event and for the Commandant for hosting us so generously in the magnificent surrounds of RAF College, RAF Cranwell,” comments John Turner, Chief Executive, NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board.

“I get the sense that what we are doing in Lincolnshire is quite unique, I don’t think anyone else has the same kind of relationship we have with our local Armed Forces colleagues, and this is backed up by what I heard at the symposium around the partnership between the NHS and the Armed Forces making positive strides in Lincolnshire. I am convinced our joint work will continue to make significant steps forward.”

Gp Captain Elaine Rutland, played a key role in the symposium being held at RAF College, RAF Cranwell, and shared her thoughts on its work:

“I was delighted we were able to host the Armed Forces & NHS Lincolnshire Symposium again this year,” remarks Gp Captain Rutland. “Lincolnshire has a significant history with the Armed Forces going back many years and with that a substantial number of both serving and former personnel living and working in the county, so the work we are doing together is imperative.

“It was fantastic to see so many relevant people and organisations represented at the symposium, all there with a joint desire to do everything possible to improve health and health outcomes for all of our people, whether serving now or who have previously served. I think we have laid some strong foundations with the work done to-date and I look forward to our partnership with the NHS continuing.”