Celebrations at Gainsborough Library to mark 120th anniversary

More than 100 people joined the Gainsborough Library team to mark its 120th anniversary.

Guests included members of the Gainsborough Heritage Association, Gainsborough Old Hall, West Lindsey District Council, local PCSOs, and a group of nursery children who arrived with a handmade birthday card for the library team.

Local GLL Literary Foundation author Bethany Walker, who has been hosting class visits to the library by local primary schools, including Gainsborough Parish Church School, Castle Wood Academy, Morton Trentside Primary, and Mercer Wood Academy, also attended.

Visitors were fascinated by and enjoyed displays of historic photographs from the library’s archives, alongside a heritage panel, researched by library staff, detailing the building’s journey from its Carnegie-funded origins in 1905 to today.

Gainsborough Library Manager, Fabiola Nosenzo, front centre, and her team enjoying the libraries 120th anniversary

The specially produced Architectural Trail also proved popular, guiding guests around the Grade II listed building’s ornate features, viewing stone shields and intricate plaster work.

The celebration culminated with a rousing chorus of Happy Birthday, and the Mayor of Gainsborough Coun James Plastow joined Library manager Fabi Nosenzo in cutting the beautifully decorated cake baked by staff member Gill.

Gainsborough Library is run by GLL, the not-for-profit social enterprise, on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

GLL run core and mobile libraries across the county as well as supporting 34 community hubs.