Celebrations to mark 50 years since swimming pool opened at Gainsborough leisure centre

To celebrate 50 years since the opening of the swimming pool at West Lindsey Leisure Centre families were invited to a host of activities as well as helping to raise money for Dementia UK.

The swimming pool at the leisure centre on The Avenue, Gainsborough, run by leading operator Everyone Active in partnership with West Lindsey District Council, has been present at the site since 1973, while the rest of the leisure centre was added at later dates.Everyone Active offered activities at 50p per person from Friday, September 15, to Sunday, September 17, with more than £600 raised for the company’s charity partner, Dementia UK.

The charity supports a network of Admiral Nurses who provide free, specialist advice, support and understanding to anyone affected by dementia, wherever it is needed through its dedicated helpline, and also at clinics and services throughout the community.

Activities at the Family Open Weekend included swimming, racquet sports, virtual group exercise, bouncy castle and much more, including a three-hour aquathon.

Fitness manager Amy Minnikin, sales manager Zoe Cawte and operations manager Charlotte Clarke

Kerry O’Neill, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “It is fantastic that the swimming pool at West Lindsey Leisure Centre has served the local community for 50 years and we really enjoyed celebrating this landmark.

“The centre was busy and buzzing and the event was very well received.

“We had people of all ages and interests visit us to see what the centre has to offer and get involved in the activity programme, which really shows there is something here for everyone.

“It was great to raise funds for Dementia UK and to help to support those living with dementia.”

Coun Lesley Rollings, deputy leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “Fifty years is remarkable and we are very proud the swimming pool has served our community for so long and it will continue to do so for many more years to come.”

Everyone Active also runs Market Rasen Leisure Centre, which opened in July 2020, as well as more than 200 other sites around the country.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​