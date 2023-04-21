Register
Celebrities once again heading to Boston for charity football match, with event expected to be the last

​A football team composed of famous faces is once again heading to Boston to take on local opposition in aid of a good cause – but it looks likely to be for a final time.

By David Seymour
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:38 BST
The teams from Leverton SFC and Once Upon A Smile face-off in the first match at York Street, Boston, in 2018.The teams from Leverton SFC and Once Upon A Smile face-off in the first match at York Street, Boston, in 2018.
The teams from Leverton SFC and Once Upon A Smile face-off in the first match at York Street, Boston, in 2018.

The starry side from the Once Upon A Smile charity will play Leverton SFC at Boston United’s Jakemans Community Stadium on Monday, May 8 (kick-off: 2pm).

Celebrities lined-up for the event currently include: Emmerdale’s Danny Miller, Joe-Warren Plant, and Jay Kontzle, Waterloo Road’s Reece Douglas, Coronation Street’s Ryan Clayton, and Hollyoak’s Daniel Jillings.

Proceeds from the clash will go to Once Upon A Smile, which provides emotional, practical, and financial support to bereaved families.

This is the fourth time a celebrity XI from Once Upon A Smile has played a game in Boston, with the first being back in 2018. To date, the games have raised more than £12,500 for the cause.

It is also expected to be the last time it takes place due to growing logistical challenges in staging it.

Organiser Giles Elson, from Leverton SFC, encouraged people to not miss out on the opportunity to see the celebs in town.

“I've been amazed at the crowds we have attracted over the past three games, with thousands of people turning out to support the event over the past three games,” he added. “We have welcomed stars of TV and Sports fame – who would have thought a local bunch of lads would be playing against the likes of two-time Champions League winner Wes Brown as well as Sam Dingle from Emmerdale and a host of other famous faces?”

He gave thanks to David Newton and Craig Singleton, from Boston United, for providing a venue for the match.

Previous ties have finished as:

* 2018 – 2-2 (with Leverton winning on penalties)

* 2019 – 7-1 to Leverton in 2019

* 2021 – 2-2 (with Leverton again winning on penalties).

Tickets are priced at £7 (£3.50 for under six-year-olds). A limited number will be available on the door. Enquiries to [email protected] or 07766 748828.

