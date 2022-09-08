Celebrity auction a huge success for people living with Alzheimer's
A star-studded array of celebrity items have helped to raise potentially thousands of pounds for people living with Alzheimer’s.
Chris Suich, new president of Louth Inner Wheel, and as part of her year of fundraising, held a celebrity auction on Sunday September 4 in aid of Alzheimers resources for people in the Louth area.
This fundraiser was for a cause close to Chris’s heart as her husband Bob, who just celebrated his 70th birthday in May and is the retired Head of Leisure and Tourism at East Lindsey District Council, is living with advanced Alzheimer’s and is receiving hospice care.
There was a plethora of celebrity items being auctioned off when the guests had finished their three-course meal at the Brackenborough Hotel in Louth which had been donated by famous folks who knew Bob well.
These included a Bat Out Of Hell LP – the top item which sold for £340 – a scarf from Dame Joan Collins, Stephen Fry donated a signed book, BBC presenter Keeley Donovan donated her famous budgie dress, and actor Warwick Davis who has provided signed Warner Bros’ merchandise.
Another popular item was Sir Ken Dodd’s tickling stick, and his wife Lady Dodd also made a donation of £200 and a signed book.
A last minute donation saw an LP from Sir Cliff Richard also donated.
The auction was run by auctioneer James Laverack and he was ably assisted by Steptoe from the famous Steptoe and Son touring show, who kept the audience amused with his antics.
The final amount raised is still being totalled up, but Chris said it was a huge success and was so grateful for everyone’s support:
"The event went so well and there was such a lovely atmosphere, there were so many items donated by people who knew Bob and it’s lovely to see how well thought of he is.”
Chris said that she was delighted to see that Ken Dodd’s tickling stick was bought by a care facility which cares for people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s, who would more than likely remember Si Dodd’s comedy routines, and hoped it would bring them much joy.