Celebs head to Boston United's ground for charity football match (GALLERY)

A football team of celebrities have once again travelled to the Boston area to face local opposition for a good cause.

The charity match took place at Boston United's ground last Monday (May 7).

It involved a team of famous faces representing the Once Upon A Smile charity and the ex-amateur side Leverton SFC.

Celebs taking part included Emmerdale’s Danny Miller, Hollyoak’s Daniel Jillings, and Bridgerton’s Simon Lennon.

This is the a fourth time a team from Once Upon A Smile has played a game locally for the charity. Due to growing logistical challenges, it is expected to be the last.

Organiser Giles Elson, from Leverton SFC, says he anticipates the amount raised will be the largest to date. Before the game, the total from the previous three stood at £12,500.

"A massive ‘thank you’ to everyone who contributed, donated or helped out to put the event on,” he said.

Giles thanked the following sponsors: Highgate Nursery, DGG Property Management, Delancy Group, Discovery Sports, Bears Coaching, Duckworth Land Rover Boston, Smartmove Hotels, V-ate, Boston Bowl, Mark Skipworth & Sons, PJP Food Services, and Boston First Aid team.

1 . Leverton SFC v Once Upon A Smile Once Upon A Smile captain Emmerdale's Danny Miller. Photo: Dave Rollings

2 . Leverton SFC v Once Upon A Smile Ben Reeson, Emmerdale's Joe-Warren Plant, Bridgerton's Simon Lennon (#4), and Lewis Wright. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

3 . Leverton SFC v Once Upon A Smile Pictured (from left) singer Paul Pashley, former QPR keeper Ray Francis, and Nathan Rippin. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

4 . Leverton SFC v Once Upon A Smile Action in the penalty box. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

