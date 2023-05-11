Register
Celebs head to Boston United's ground for charity football match (GALLERY)

A football team of celebrities have once again travelled to the Boston area to face local opposition for a good cause.

By David Seymour
Published 11th May 2023, 21:24 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 22:18 BST

The charity match took place at Boston United's ground last Monday (May 7).

It involved a team of famous faces representing the Once Upon A Smile charity and the ex-amateur side Leverton SFC.

Celebs taking part included Emmerdale’s Danny Miller, Hollyoak’s Daniel Jillings, and Bridgerton’s Simon Lennon.

This is the a fourth time a team from Once Upon A Smile has played a game locally for the charity. Due to growing logistical challenges, it is expected to be the last.

Organiser Giles Elson, from Leverton SFC, says he anticipates the amount raised will be the largest to date. Before the game, the total from the previous three stood at £12,500.

"A massive ‘thank you’ to everyone who contributed, donated or helped out to put the event on,” he said.

Giles thanked the following sponsors: Highgate Nursery, DGG Property Management, Delancy Group, Discovery Sports, Bears Coaching, Duckworth Land Rover Boston, Smartmove Hotels, V-ate, Boston Bowl, Mark Skipworth & Sons, PJP Food Services, and Boston First Aid team.

Once Upon A Smile captain Emmerdale's Danny Miller.

1. Leverton SFC v Once Upon A Smile

Once Upon A Smile captain Emmerdale's Danny Miller. Photo: Dave Rollings

Ben Reeson, Emmerdale's Joe-Warren Plant, Bridgerton's Simon Lennon (#4), and Lewis Wright.

2. Leverton SFC v Once Upon A Smile

Ben Reeson, Emmerdale's Joe-Warren Plant, Bridgerton's Simon Lennon (#4), and Lewis Wright. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Pictured (from left) singer Paul Pashley, former QPR keeper Ray Francis, and Nathan Rippin.

3. Leverton SFC v Once Upon A Smile

Pictured (from left) singer Paul Pashley, former QPR keeper Ray Francis, and Nathan Rippin. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Action in the penalty box.

4. Leverton SFC v Once Upon A Smile

Action in the penalty box. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

