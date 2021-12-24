Centenery celebrations for Gladys at Market Rasen home

Gladys celebrated her 100th birthday at Waterloo House in Market Rasen EMN-211216-163145001

A Market Rasen woman had a hundred reasons to celebrate recently.

Waterloo House resident Gladys marked her 100th birthday with her great niece Carrie, who made the trip, with her husband, from Wales for Gladys’s very special day.

Born in Bargoed, Rhymney Valley, south Wales in 1921, Gladys was married in April 1946 to Alfred George.

They moved to Coventry and then later to Market Rasen for Alfred’s job as a police inspector.

When asked her secret to living to the grand old age of 100, Gladys replied: “I havent!”, but Carrie suggested it may have something to do with her weekly tipple of sherry at 9.30am every Thursday with her dear friend Betty while having a catch up.