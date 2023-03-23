Register
Chairs and book stand stolen from church

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following thefts from a church in Grainsby.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:24 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:28 GMT
The brass book stand stolen from Grainsby church.
The brass book stand stolen from Grainsby church.
The brass book stand stolen from Grainsby church.

Two distinctive carved chairs, a brass book stand, and silk cloths have been stolen from St Nicholas' Church in Grainsby Lane.

The theft occurred some time between 9.30am on Saturday, 18 March and 10.30am yesterday (Wednesday).

If anyone has information relating to these thefts, call police on 101 quoting 23000175002, or email [email protected]

One of the two distinctive carved chairs stolen from Grainsby church.
One of the two distinctive carved chairs stolen from Grainsby church.
One of the two distinctive carved chairs stolen from Grainsby church.

This comes just two weeks after offenders stole eight brass handheld bells, worth around £8,000, from All Saints Church in Wragby.