Two distinctive carved chairs, a brass book stand, and silk cloths have been stolen from St Nicholas' Church in Grainsby Lane.
The theft occurred some time between 9.30am on Saturday, 18 March and 10.30am yesterday (Wednesday).
Advertisement
Advertisement
If anyone has information relating to these thefts, call police on 101 quoting 23000175002, or email [email protected]
This comes just two weeks after offenders stole eight brass handheld bells, worth around £8,000, from All Saints Church in Wragby.