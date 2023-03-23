Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following thefts from a church in Grainsby.

The brass book stand stolen from Grainsby church.

Two distinctive carved chairs, a brass book stand, and silk cloths have been stolen from St Nicholas' Church in Grainsby Lane.

The theft occurred some time between 9.30am on Saturday, 18 March and 10.30am yesterday (Wednesday).

If anyone has information relating to these thefts, call police on 101 quoting 23000175002, or email [email protected]

One of the two distinctive carved chairs stolen from Grainsby church.