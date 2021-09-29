Challenge to run 457 miles a tribute to Afghan veterans

James Dexter. EMN-210920-173809001

Coming to the end of a 13 year career with the Grenadier Guards, James Dexter, 29, explains that he is also taking on the challenge to raise finances and awareness for the Lord Kitchener’s memorial holiday centre, which may benefit some of the large military population based in the county.

James has served around the world including two tours in Afghanistan and said: “Due to the recent events happening in Afghanistan I am aware many service, ex-service personnel, their families, friends and the general public will be affected one way or another.

“I hope as a country we can facilitate as much support as possible to the Afghan population. I also want to ensure our own are cared for at home throughout this time too.”

The holiday centre offers discounted breaks in the UK for service personnel, their families and friends including many wartime veterans and pensioners. He aims to raise £3,000 to help towards refurbishments at the centre and has so far raised nearly £800.

The 457 miles will see James walk and run on average 14.75 miles a day from October 1-31, alongside college, work and a newborn child - along with the other two.