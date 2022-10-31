Wainfleet Jiu Jitsu/MMA Club are hoping for more success at the weekend.

Wainfleet Jiu Jitsu/MMA Club took a team of seven to the All Stars BJJ national championships in Coventry. coming away with three silver medals and a bronze.

The club’s youngest fighter on the day, 12- yea-old Joseph Young, became a national champion with wins via Triangle choke and Armbar for the gold, becoming the #1 ranked for his weight and age in the country.

James Epton dominated the Masters division on points to gain the gold and become a national champion.

Then Robert Rosie gained a gold in his division for the national title. He achieved this with wins via D’arce choke, Rear naked choke, Kimura lock and a 27-0 points win. He also competed in the heavier absolute category winning two bouts and losing one.

Owen Boothby smashed it in his ultra heavyweight division going on to get Silver medal in the Heavyweight Absolute division, narrowly losing out at the end of his match on points.

Alex Underwood competed on the day giving a good account of himself after just three months training.

Keyun Benson came out strong with a dominant first win via guillotine joke but sadly narrowly missed out on a bronze medal.

George Chambers, the coach, also fought in advanced divisions winning via armbar and a decision but losing bouts leading to him getting silver in his category and bronze the heavyweight absolute.

