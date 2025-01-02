Chance for local talent to shine at Lincolnshire Big Bash festival

Lincs Big Bash 2025 is set to be the summer event, welcoming an expected 10,000 people to Scholey Park,

Calling all local musicians to take the stage at Lincolnshire’s Ultimate Festival Celebration.

Lincs Big Bash 2025 is set to be the summer event, welcoming an expected 10,000 people in July to Scholey Park, just four miles from Woodhall Spa,

This family-friendly festival is a unique opportunity for local bands, solo musicians, and performers to take centre stage and share their talent with thousands of festival-goers.

Organised by Errae Events Limited, the festival shines a spotlight on Lincolnshire’s rich talent while delivering a weekend of unforgettable entertainment.

The Local Music Stage is dedicated to showcasing the best of Lincolnshire’s musical talent. Whether you’re a band, a solo artist, or part of a group, this is your chance to captivate a lively audience and be part of an incredible celebration of community and creativity.

In addition to the Local Music Stage, the festival will feature 14 tribute performances on the Main Stage, including Little Mix, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran lighting up Saturday, with Amy Winehouse, The Killers, Coldplay, and Oasis headlining Sunday.

A Comedy Marquee will offer top comedians delivering laughs throughout the weekend.

Families will love the Kids Zone, complete with a fun fair and a lovable dancing bear mascot to entertain children of all ages.

Each evening will end with a spectacular fireworks display, lighting up the skies in true festival fashion. The festival will also feature wellness

services, delicious locally sourced food from Lincolnshire vendors, licenced bars, and a VIP area.

The festival isn’t just about music—it’s about celebrating the local community. Food vendors, wellness providers, boutiques, and charities are encouraged to attend and connect with thousands of attendees. For businesses looking to stand out, sponsorship opportunities are a fantastic way to gain visibility while supporting an event that champions local talent and sustainability.

Lincs Big Bash 2025 emphasises sustainability by working with local suppliers, promoting eco-friendly practices, and reducing waste to ensure the festival positively impacts the environment and community.

Register your interest for the event from from July 4 to 6 now by visiting https://bit.ly/LBBFORM.

For attendees eager to join the fun, Early Bird Tickets go on sale on January 13 at https://lincsbigbash.gigantic.com.