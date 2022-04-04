Chance for public to voice concerns to MP at Skegness Town Council meeting

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman.

Members of the public have been invited to submit one question to the MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman during Wednesday's meeting.

Mr Warman says he is grateful for the opportunity. He told Lincolnshire World: "I'm always keen to be available online or in person to constituents whenever possible.

"I’m grateful to Skegness Town Council for inviting me to their meeting tomorrow, which will be an opportunity for residents of Skegness and its Town Councillors to ask questions on any topic.

"I expect there will be much to discuss on things like the cost of living and energy, as well as local issues.”

However, residents cannot expect any views from him regarding the Prime Minister and the Number 10 gatherings.

"Although I appreciate that Fixed Penalty Notices have been served, my position remains the same and I will be commented as the investigations have not yet concluded," he said.