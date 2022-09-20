Chance for you to see Gainsborough’s Townscape Heritage project progress

Plans to repair, restore and regenerate the buildings in the historic market town of Gainsborough are part of the Heritage Project

On Monday, October 3, there will be an update provided by Jonathan Lee, the Townscape Heritage Project officer at West Lindsey District Council, detailing the restoration of buildings in the Gainsborough’s Town Centre Conservation Area of the Market Place and surrounding streets.

Stories and historic images of the area’s Victorian heyday will be shared during the talk. These stories and images have been kindly provided by Gainsborough Heritage Centre. The talk will begin at 3pm and finish at 4.45pm.

Visitors will be able to see that the work is progressing on a number of buildings in the town centre as we work to restore the shop fronts and create more living space above the shops.

Coun Paul Howitt-Cowan, member champion for heritage and leisure at West Lindsey District Council, said: “The Townscape Heritage projects are looking to restore historic buildings in Gainsborough town centre, specifically on the Market Place, Market Street, Lord Street and on Silver Street.

"It also aims to provide activities to develop the local community’s understanding and appreciation of local history. I would encourage as many people to head down to the Library to see the current progress.”

Theresa Workman, Townscape Heritage activity co-ordinator, has been planning the illustrated talk.

She said: “We are delighted to be able to show off the current progress to our local residents and highlight the work that has been done so far”.

There will also be a Townscape Heritage projects pop-up exhibition as part of National Libraries week, which begins on Monday 3 October. The exhibition will be available to be viewed at Gainsborough Library from Monday 3 October until Saturday 17 December 2022.