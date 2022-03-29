From Saturday, April 2, a colourful Treasure Hunt booklet will be fully available to collect free of charge from Gainsborough Library and the Wilko’s store in Marshall’s Yard.

The treasure hunt will see participants follow clues along a route from Marshall’s Yard down to the Riverside pathway, along the way using the answers written down to decode the whereabouts of the hidden treasure.

For all those who manage to locate the hidden treasure, they will be able to claim a small instant child-friendly prize, as well as enter a monthly draw for a £30 High Street voucher.

Gill Blades, senior library assistant at Gainsborough Library, with the booklets

Coun Paul Howitt-Cowan, member champion for heritage and leisure, said: “Local residents and families are hugely encouraged to take part in this exciting new activity.

"As well as getting the family out and about, and strengthening the health and wellbeing of the entire family, this activity will allow locals and visitors an opportunity to learn and discover more about the town of Gainsborough, a town full of never- ending stories and history.”

The treasure hunt is based on the legendary tale involving a casket of gold coins, which was intended for Bonnie Prince Charlie’s Jacobite Rebellion, but instead was discovered on a ship at the port of Gainsborough in 1745. It was “confiscated,” and then never heard of again.

Theresa Workman, Townscape Heritage activities co-Ordinator at West Lindsey District Council, said: ‘’We were delighted to be able to create this new activity trail for Gainsborough which is funded by the National Lottery and the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

"This town has such a rich and exciting history to celebrate and we wanted to share it in a fun way. The treasure hunt makes a great interactive day out for all the family, discovering some of Gainsborough’s well-kept secrets and beautiful sights.”

The competition runs until September 20.