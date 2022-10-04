Chance to find out about career opportunities in West Lindsey at Autumn Jobs and Training Fair

The West Lindsey Employment and Skills Partnership is sponsoring an Autumn Jobs and Training Fair, which will be supported by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) on Tuesday, October 18.

This interactive and informative event will take place at the Riverside Room at The United Services Club, Bridge Street, Gainsborough, between 10am and 2pm and offers all residents access to help and advice from employers, training providers and advice agencies.

Local employers and organisation’s promoting career opportunities and training in the district will be available for you to speak to, with experts on hand to talk about the skills employers are looking for.

An Autumn Jobs and Training Fair is being held

Amanda Bouttell, who is the employment and skills lead for the council, is currently lining up employers to attend with job vacancies.

She said: “During this period of economic uncertainty and with the pressure on individuals to seek or change employment, it’s really vital that we can offer an event that brings together organisations offering employment advice and support alongside employers with a wide ranges of job openings.

"Not only is it a brilliant opportunity for employers to showcase their organisations, the event intends to give individuals the confidence boost to apply for job roles.”