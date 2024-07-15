Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Green-fingered gardeners and home enthusiasts are in for a real treat as the popular Home and Garden Event will be making a welcome return to Marshall’s Yard.

Following the success of last year’s showcase, the event will return to the Gainsborough shopping centre on Saturday, July 20, between 10am and 4pm.

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “The event was very popular last year and so we simply had to bring it back this summer.

“Now is the perfect time to spruce up your home or garden, so please come along, have fun and we are sure you will be able to draw some inspiration for your home or garden improvements.

Children enjoying the activities at last year's Home and Garden Event in Gainsborough

“The event also presents a fantastic opportunity to take a look around our other shops, including the fantastic new B&M store.”

The event includes a fantastic line up of home and garden-themed stalls from traders including Tower Nurseries, The Old Smithy and East View Designs, live floral arranging demonstrations from The Florist by Blush, plus plenty of interactive and educational workshops to keep all the family entertained, including a ‘make your own bug house craft workshop’ by The Joker Entertainment, and those taking part can even take home their critter creations with them.

Creature Ark will be hosting a series of four interactive presentations throughout the day about exotic animals such as reptiles and arachnids and visitors will get the chance to meet and greet Mr Sunflower between noon and 1pm.

Free face painting, sponsored by Bomead, McDonalds, will be available throughout the day, Fox PA will be keeping shoppers entertained by providing live music and there will be treats available from Corner Farm Catering.