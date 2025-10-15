Chance to get in spotlight on Creative Careers Day

Students can benefit from speaking to industry professionals.

Teenagers who dream of being in the spotlight can explore opportunities when Creative Careers Day returns this November.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone aged 16-25 interested in a career in dance or DJing and Music Production is invited to a day of inspiration

Designed to ignite ambition and open doors to the creative industries, this free event is part of the national Discover! Creative Careers initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The format of the day is designed to help young people to feel confident asking questions, exploring career options, and building networks.

Sessions are led by experienced professionals who understand the challenges and opportunities of working in the creative sector, and who once stood where these students stand today. Event Details

The Embassy Theatre, The Culture House, Grand Parade, Skegness, PE25 2UG

Wednesday 19 November 2025

Free to attend, including breakfast and lunch

Flexible attendance: join us for the full day, a half-day session, or just lunch and Industry Speed Dating

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Programme Overview 9am: Welcome and Registration. Begin the day with a warm welcome and get settled in. 9.30–10.00am: Breakfast and Introduction. Enjoy a relaxed breakfast while we set the tone for the day ahead. The Embassy Courtyard Café will be open throughout the day as a breakout space for discussion, networking, and reflection. Teachers and guardians are welcome to use the space to work or unwind. 10.00am–12.00pm: Workshop Session 1 - Choose from: Careers in Dance Talk with Kat Hendy or Music and DJ Production with Noise Academy 12noon–1.00pm: Lunch, Industry Speed Dating and Networking. Meet and connect with creative professionals in a fast-paced, informal setting. Industry Speed Dating offers a unique opportunity to ask questions, gain insights, and hear real stories from those working in the arts. 1pm–3pm: Workshop Session 2 - Choose from: Choreography and Technique Workshop with Liam Portor or Music & DJ Production with Noise Academy 3pm: Close To book a place visit https://www.sofestival.org/creative-careers/ For enquiries, please contact: [email protected]