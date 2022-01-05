West Lindsey District Council has refreshed its housing strategy to make sure it is still addressing the needs of the district.

The Housing Strategy 2018-2022, adopted by West Lindsey in 2018, has undergone a number of changes to ensure it is fit for purpose.

It aims to offer more choice to current and future residents by providing more new homes across a range of tenures, improving existing homes and neighbourhoods which in turn will strengthen communities and contribute to the district’s prosperity and wellbeing.

The strategy also commits to supporting the most vulnerable residents to access and maintain good quality housing which meets need. At the same time, it ensures that the benefits associated with growth and increased investment are accessed and enjoyed by all of our residents.

The document was due to be updated in 2022 and has undergone a review, along with the implementation plan which has been undertaken. Now the council is calling on residents, developers and parish and town councils to review the strategy by February 4, 2022, to make sure it addresses the housing issues in their area.

Coun Owen Bierley, leader of the council, said: “The Housing Strategy has been updated to include all new data. It has been refreshed putting it into context with the local and national picture and an extra section has been included taking into consideration the impact of Covid-19 on housing.

“Although the challenges and opportunities have evolved based on the huge amounts of work that have been undertaken over the past four years, we believe the three main themes contained within the strategy are still the key areas of focus for West Lindsey.

“However, we would like to hear from people in West Lindsey to make sure that we have got this right and would love to hear views on the strategy before it is finalised.”

Comments on the Housing Strategy need to be made by February 4, and will be taken into account when producing the final strategy.