The consultation by Low Carbon will run from January 11 to February 18.

During this time, communities and interested parties are invited to review early-stage proposals for the renewable energy development and provide feedback to enable Low Carbon to understand concerns and identify any potential local impacts.

The consultation will also invite people to suggest initiatives they would like the developer to explore to help facilitate or directly deliver wider benefits to the community and/or meet local needs.

Plans for a new solar and energy storage park in Gate Burton have been proposed

Mike Rutgers, development director at Low Carbon, said: “While we are still at an early stage in developing our proposals for Gate Burton Energy Park, this initial consultation is focused on giving local communities and those interested in the project the opportunity to find out more about Low Carbon and our emerging proposals for the project so they can tell us what they think.

"We want to deliver this project responsibly and we are committed to ensuring we strike a balance between the potential environmental, social and economic impacts the final scheme may have with meeting the country’s future energy needs.

"Early engagement with the local community forms a critical element in ensuring we achieve this.”

The extent of the land available to deliver the Gate Burton Energy Park is contained within one site, located in the West Lindsay District near Gate Burton, Knaith Park and Willingham-by-Stow.

The energy park would connect into the national grid at the existing substation at Cottam Power Station in Nottinghamshire.

Mr Rutgers said: “It’s really important to us that as many people as possible take part in the consultation process.

“We want to understand people’s views so we can learn from what they’re telling us to help refine our proposals and make informed decisions as we evolve our plans for the detailed design of the site.”