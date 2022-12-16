Chance to have your say on what you think about Gainsborough as new survey launches

Your thoughts and opinion will be used to help create a ‘Thriving Gainsborough’ as West Lindsey District Council launches a new survey to find out how people feel about the town.

West Lindsey District Council want to know what you think about Gainsborough

Over the last few years a number of developments have taken place including securing a hotel for the town centre, restaurant, newly improved shop fronts and extending the riverside walk.

West Lindsey District Council was successfully awarded £10 million from Central Government, as part of the ‘Levelling Up’ Programme to bring about change as part of the council’s £17million work.

Advertisement

It includes six new interventions, including building a new cinema and creating a new green space and a park.

Coun Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council, strongly encourages residents to take part in the survey.

Advertisement

He said: “As part of our new scheme there are six main projects taking place including, the Market Place, the cinema and the parks.

"Therefore, we strongly encourage residents and visitors of Gainsborough to help us to understand your needs and how you feel about the town in order to help us with these exciting projects.”

Advertisement

The ‘Levelling Up’ Programme has been co-produced with our communities, politicians, local businesses and third-party investors. It builds on the momentum created by previous interventions and implements further visibly impactful and transformational change.

The council intends to to directly address the most pressing systemic challenges and market failures that continue to hold the town and communities back, while ensuring the town plays an active role in reducing carbon emissions.

Advertisement

Through a series of aligned interventions, the council will establish the physical, economic, social and environmental conditions required to address economic decline and the acute deprivation experienced across several wards.

This survey will close at 9am on January 23, 2023 where the results will be analysed and fed into the projects.

Advertisement