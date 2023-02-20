Chance to meet author Gillian Poacher at book signing at Gainsborough Library

Author Gillian Poucher will be holding a book event at Gainsborough Library following the publication of her second novel A Question of Loyalty.

During the event, which is taking place from 10.30am to noon on Tuesday, March 7, Gillian will talk about her writing, give readings from the novel and sign copies and there will also be a Q&A session

A Question of Loyalty is set in Lincoln and is the sequel to Gillian’s first novel After the Funeral, but can be read as a standalone.

It continues the story of Julia Butler, a professional counsellor trying to put her life back together after she offers her newly-discovered niece Grace and baby Emmeline a home.

Gillian Poacher is coming to Gainsborough Library

As Grace obsesses over her studies, Julia fears that she may have inherited her late mother’s illness and may not be capable of caring for Emmeline.

Fabiola Nosenzo, manager at Gainsborough Library said: “We are really excited to have Gillian visit us.

"She is a fascinating and engaging speaker who enjoys interacting with her audience and answering questions.

"Her novels are partly inspired by the city of Lincoln, neighbouring villages and Lincolnshire’s aviation history.

Definitely an event not to be missed so book early as places are limited.”

A Question of Loyalty is published by Onwards and Upwards and can be purchased online and through bookshops for £11.99. It will be available to buy at the event at the discounted price of £10, cash only.

