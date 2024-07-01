Chance to meet Henry VIII and more at Gainsborough Old Hall Community Open Day

Staff at English Heritage’s Gainsborough Old Hall are putting on a day of fun, family activities

Visitors to Gainsborough’s Old Hall will get the chance to meet Henry VIII, listen to medieval music, get involved in historical games and take part in a design competition at Community Open Day.

Staff at English Heritage’s Gainsborough Old Hall will be putting on a day of fun, family activities on Saturday, July 6, from 10am to 5pm.

The event forms part of The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s announcement in January of a £222,000 grant towards a project called Old Hall, New Beginnings.

This funding will see the creation of an employability skills and development programme for the community, the creation of a new role of community engagement coordinator, new volunteering opportunities, a revitalisation of the garden and enabling conservation works to the building itself.

Joley Baker, site manager at English Heritage’s Gainsborough Old Hall, said: “Gainsborough Old Hall has been at the at the heart of the local community for centuries and we look forward to being able to put on a brilliant day out for the people of Gainsborough.

“We are grateful to National Lottery players for making this possible.”

There will be volunteer-led tours with other activities to be announced and there will be a special appearance from King Henry the Eighth, who will be recounting the events of his long reign, telling of his wives and his children, and inviting invite his Loyal Subjects to petition him or question him on any related subject.

Gainsborough Old Hall is thought to be one of the best-preserved medieval manor houses in England. This wonderful hidden gem, right in the heart of Gainsborough, reflects over five hundred years of history in its walls.

During your visit you can experience the rich and varied past of a great English building and discover history through the voices of those who have lived, worked and visited.

In 2021 Gainsborough Old Hall came into the direct care of English Heritage after having been managed by Lincolnshire County Council.

More information on the event and future events can be found by searching for English Heritage Gainsborough Old Hall.