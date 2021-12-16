Chance to remember lost loved ones at Christmas service near Boston

There will be a chance to remember lost loved ones at a Christmas service held this weekend.

By David Seymour
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:55 pm
The Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial Garden.

The event will take place at the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial Garden(pictured) located within Westgate Woods, Wyberton, on Sunday, December 18, from 12pm.

It will be lead by the Bishop of Grantham the Right Rev Nicholas Chamberlain, with Jean Smith as a reader.

“Anyone is welcome to join this short moving service,” a spokesman for the memorial garden said. The Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial Garden was opened in 2018 to offer a space of quiet reflection for those who have lost someone on the roads. However, it is available for anyone experiencing bereavement of any kind.

