Chance to remember lost loved ones at Christmas service near Boston

The event will take place at the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial Garden(pictured) located within Westgate Woods, Wyberton, on Sunday, December 18, from 12pm.
It will be lead by the Bishop of Grantham the Right Rev Nicholas Chamberlain, with Jean Smith as a reader.
“Anyone is welcome to join this short moving service,” a spokesman for the memorial garden said. The Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial Garden was opened in 2018 to offer a space of quiet reflection for those who have lost someone on the roads. However, it is available for anyone experiencing bereavement of any kind.