Chance to see historic church on Gunby estate for free at open day

A Lincolnshire church whose roots date back to the 11th Century is sharing its rich history with the public at a special open day.

St Peter’s Church, in the grounds of Gunby Hall, near Spilsby opens its doors to the public this weekend.

Christopher McChrystal – who was until recently vice-chairman of St Peter's Parochial Church Council and is now in day to day charge of the Church – shared his thoughts on why the public should take the opportunity to get on to the estate for free and explore its history..

Explaining why St Peter’s is so unique, he said: “ St Peter's Church sits on its own land within the grounds of National Trust owned Gunby Hall & Gardens. The church is not National Trust owned.

"For many years the Massingberd family lived at Gunby Hall and St. Peter's was the family church

“There have been three churches on the site. The first church was built in the 1200s and was the church for the medieval village of Gunby which was situated around the churchyard.

"The village finally disappeared at the end of the 1500s. The present church was rebuilt in 1870 but incorporates parts of the earlier churches.

“The church has many historical connections with the Massingberd family. The crypt below the church contains many members of the family going back to the 1400s. More recent members of the family are buried in the churchyard. There are plaques and stained glass windows in the church relating to the family.

“In the east altar window of the church is a very fine stained glass window dedicated to Margaret Massingberd who lived at the Hall with her husband Stephen at the end of the 1800s.

"Margaret was very musical and the family had the window put in to commemorate her considerable musical talents and achievements.

"The window was put in by James Powell & Sons who were at the time the country's leading stain glass window company. It is a window of the highest quality.

The church has a very fine pipe organ installed by Stephen Massingberd in 1916. He was the organist at the church.

"Subsequently, Lady Diana Massingberd – a fine musician herself – was the organist. Her cousin was the composer Ralph Vaughan Williams and when he visited Gunby, he played the organ in the church.

“Buried in the churchyard is Margaret's sister Katherine (Kitty). Kitty was very friendly with Virginia Woolfe who based her character Mrs Dalloway on Kitty.

“St Peter's is a church of immense historical interest. It is visited by very many people each year. During covid the church sadly went downhill and this decline continued until last summer when action had to be taken as part of the roof collapsed. Fortunately, sufficient funds were raised to enable temporary repairs to take place. The church is now looking at ways of raising further funds to enable the whole roof to be re-roofed.

“Although St Peter's has been open for some weeks now the Open Day is to officially mark the re-opening of the church and to make people aware that it is once again up and running and planning a programme of events to raise funds for future repairs. A team of bellringers will be ringing the bells during the course of the day. The organ, now partially restored, will also be played. A raffle will also be held on the day to raise funds.”

St Peter’s Church Open Day takes place on Saturday, September 6, between 10am and 4pm. Visitors are asked to report to the National Trust car park at the bottom of the drive to Gunby Hall. Instructions will then be given for parking and the buggy will be available to take people up the drive. The church is accessed down through the gardens of the Hall. There is no charge for people visiting the church on Open Day. Those who wish to visit Gunby Hall have until the end of the month until it closes for the winter for renovations. The grounds will, however, remain open.