Chance to see transformations worth millions coming to Skegness and Mablethorpe

Local people are being invited to two special events that will showcase the multi-million pound investment and transformations that are being delivered for Skegness and Mablethorpe.

Skegness Learning Campus.

The Connected Coast exhibition events will allow people to find out more about the exciting projects – including the Campus for Future Living in Mablethorpe and the planned Skegness Learning Campus - that will bring huge benefits for both towns.

During the events, attendees will be able to meet project leads and board members, and watch a film that highlights the progress so far, and what is still to come.

People will also have the opportunity to share their thoughts and ask questions about the projects.

Campius for Future Living - Mablethorpe.

Connected Coast Town Deal was set up in 2020 to oversee the delivery of the Towns Fund investment and projects for Skegness and Mablethorpe.

Chris Baron, Chair, explained: “In 2021, £24.5m was announced for Skegness and £23.9m for Mablethorpe, which together with match funding, means both towns are benefitting from investment that totals around £86M.

“This, coupled with other funding coming into the district, represents a once in a generation opportunity for the area, a really unique chance to create meaningful and sustainable improvements that will have a transformational impact within our communities.

“The events that we are holding on 17 th and 24th November will allow us to share with local people more information about the investment and the projects, and what it means for them.

“I do hope people can join us, and I look forward to sharing an update on what’s been achieved so far and what’s happening next as we work towards realising aspirational ambitions for these much loved and iconic coastal towns.”

Cllr Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, said: “The events in Skegness and Mablethorpe will be a real celebration of how much has been achieved collaboratively since both towns received the backing from the Government through Town Deal funding.

“It is a very exciting time for the Lincolnshire coast with the Campus for Future Living and the Station Leisure and Learning Centre really taking shape in Mablethorpe and with Skegness projects progressing well to bring new opportunities and investment to our coastline.

“I hope local people will come along to the exhibition events, ask questions and be part of the Town Deal journey.”

Other projects being delivered include:

 Cultural Skegness, which includes the redesign of the Embassy Theatre and improvements to the pier;

 Improvements to Skegness railway station which will include a new customer waiting area, lost property area and rental units;

 The Leisure and Learning Centre in Mablethorpe, where progress is well underway with a new swimming pool that underwent a test fill in the summer;

 The redevelopment of the Colonnade and Pleasure Gardens which will bring new facilities and opportunities to Sutton on Sea.

The events take place on Friday , November 17, at Haven Holiday Park in Skegness, and on Friday 24 th November at Mablethorpe Library. Both events will provide an opportunity for people to drop in between 2pm – 5.30pm

The drop-in sessions will be followed by a presentation by the Chair of Connected Coast Chris Baron from 5.30pm – 6.30pm.