A chance for residents in Spilsby to learn more about plans to return the Sessions House theatre to its former glory is taking place this week.

Three historic sites in the Lincolnshire Wolds are set to benefit from £8m Levelling Up funding from the Government.

The project aims to support local creative events in Lincolnshire and nurture local talent, developing the local cultural industry to bring exciting new experiences to residents and visitors.

With the rejuvenation, Spilsby is to be provided with more visitor attraction and cultural activity at the Sessions House that can help keep the town modern and vibrant.

Other projects include £2.05m for Alford Manor House to create a permanent function space as well as the relocation and improvement of the tearoom and kitchen, freeing up space for improved displays within the museum.

£1.1mhas also been secured for Alford Windmill to help save the historic mill which is now on the Heritage at Risk register. Work will see the mill restored and reopen as a major attraction, including a new visitor experience, café and shop.

To celebrate the award to Spilsby Sessions House, an event will be held for residents to learn more about the Levelling Up project tomorrow (Thursday, July 6) at, 7pm until 9pm, at Franklin Hall in Spilsby.

It will provide the chance for residents to engage with those involved in Spilsby’s Levelling Up plans and gather an understanding of how the project will transform the historic Sessions House.

Spilsby Sessions House is a nationally significant Grade II listed building that is at risk of collapse. Currently many areas are unsafe and not in use. The funding will see the old courtroom will become a multipurpose community space and theatre, and the building will also provide creative workspaces and a café.

Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for Market Towns and The Rural Economy at East Lindsey District Council, said: “I’m excited for the local community to really get involved with this Levelling Up project that will transform Sessions House into a hub of culture and arts.