Residents have been given a first glimpse of £500,000 proposals to begin transformation of Tower Gardens.

The first designs went on show at the launch of a consultation held in the Tower Gardens Pavilion ahead of the annual town meeting.

Their release marks an exciting milestone for Skegness Town Council since acquiring responsibility for the Tower Gardens from East Lindsey District Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The historic park was opened in 1870 having originally been laid out by the Earl of Scarborough as part of his vision to transform Skegness into a popular visitor resort.

Town clerk Steve Larner at the consultation regarding the transformation of Tower Gardens.

It was renamed Tower Gardens in 1873 and the latest proposals follow the replacement of the former pavilion with the Tower Gardens Pavilion, a community hub for meetings that is now home to Skegness Town Council and the Cafe Dansant.

The gardens, although well-maintained by the town council grounds team, have been in need of some attention in certain areas – especially around the pond where tree roots have broken through pathway.

However, the £500,000 of Town Deal funding from HM Government will address this initially and pave the way for future funding opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heritage Lincolnshire is working with Skegness Town Council and other partners to deliver the project.

Town clerk Steve Larner said: “The grant will be spent to create a master plan for Tower Gardens and will include improvements to the pond – to return it to its flourishing state – pathways and new sensory planting.

"The public consultation showing the first designs was launched on Wednesday and will run through June.

"A decision will then be made to see if these designs are the ones we will move forward with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If all goes well we will start the work later in the summer in readiness for next season.”

The public will be able to drop into the community hall at Tower Gardens Pavilion to view the proposed plans over the next couple of weeks, ask any questions they might have and provide feedback.